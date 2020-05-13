Natrona County Emergency Operations Center To Demobilize

The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is working to demobilize on May 15.

"As our community begins to re-open, the need for a fully operational emergency operations center has decreased," the EOC announced Wednesday. "Government and health officials from city and county organizations will continue to work together to keep Natrona County safe through this pandemic."

When the EOC was activated as a result of the pandemic, daily press briefings with representatives from several local entities were held. Those diminished to three times a week and finally on an as-needed basis.

Information can be found at natrona.info or on the Casper-Natrona County Health Department's Facebook page.