Natrona County Commission Chair on COVID Mitigation: ‘We’ve Gotten Complacent’

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout Wyoming and the Casper area, the Natrona County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon.

The agenda: "What do we do?"

That's the dilemma according to Natrona County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Rob Hendry, who joined Wake Up Wyoming on Monday morning.

"We had quite a presentation from our health professionals at the Natrona County Health Department," Hendry said. "The long and short is, if we have a great, big spike in cases, what do we do? Who's going to take care of them?

"Is the mask deal the way to go? We're not sure of that. I'm not sure of that, but we need to talk about it."

As of Monday afternoon, 11,638 cases have been confirmed in Wyoming since the pandemic began. Of those, 7,399 have recovered.

Eighty new cases have been confirmed in Natrona County. Currently, 543 area residents are actively infected with COVID-19.

Hendry said he's aware that area residents are tired of COVID-19 and health protocols — and that includes him, but "We've gotten complacent. We're not washing our hands. We're not social distancing."

"Over time, we're not doing those things that we really need to do to stop community spread. That's what this meeting (Monday) is about."

The special meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Werner Auditorium on the Casper College Campus. It will also be streamed on the City of Casper's Youtube Channel.