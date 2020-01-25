National Football Foundation Announces Wyoming Scholar Finalists

The 26th Annual Banquet honoring the state’s top football scholar-athletes is planned for March 21st in Laramie at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming Campus.

The banquet’s guest speaker is Wyoming Cowboys Co-Special Teams, Tight Ends and Fullback Coach Shannon Moore.

The finalists include the most outstanding back and lineman from each Wyoming High School classification and the University of Wyoming. Each finalist will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a second $1,200 scholarship.

A total of 79 scholar-athletes from around the state were nominated from 16 high schools. Each receives a certificate from the Wyoming Chapter.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on community service. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.

Other awards will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football.

2019 Scholar-Athlete Finalists:

6-Man

Riggin Meyers – Little Snake River HS

Jarom Davidson – Burlington HS

1A

Back – Dax Yeradi – Wright HS

Lineman – Colton Befus – Wind River HS

2A

Back – Briggin Bluemel – Mountain View HS

Lineman - Hunter Gross - Mountain View HS

3A

Back – Chase Merrill – Star Valley HS

Lineman – Trent Clark – Star Valley HS

4A

Back – Jacob Boint – Sheridan HS

Back – Mason Hamilton – Thunder Basin HS

Lineman – Ethan Johnson – Sheridan HS

UW

Logan Wilson – Casper

Josh Harshman - Casper

Courage Award

AJ Yeaman – Douglas HS

Perseverance Award

Nick Frimml – Natrona County HS

Special Award Winners

Greatest HS Fan – Roland Simmons – Cowley

Greatest UW Fan – Ed Wilson – Gillette

Outstanding Contribution to Amateur FB – Mark Whitt – Thermopolis

Outstanding Contribution to Amateur FB – Sally Ann Shurmur – Glenrock

Coaching Award – Bill Fullmer – Cheyenne

Coaching Award – Ray Kumpula – Glenrock

Coaching Award – Joe Aimone (posthumous) Barb – Kemmerer

Ox Zellner Official Award – Pat Harris - Riverton