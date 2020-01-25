National Football Foundation Announces Wyoming Scholar Finalists
The 26th Annual Banquet honoring the state’s top football scholar-athletes is planned for March 21st in Laramie at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming Campus.
The banquet’s guest speaker is Wyoming Cowboys Co-Special Teams, Tight Ends and Fullback Coach Shannon Moore.
The finalists include the most outstanding back and lineman from each Wyoming High School classification and the University of Wyoming. Each finalist will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a second $1,200 scholarship.
A total of 79 scholar-athletes from around the state were nominated from 16 high schools. Each receives a certificate from the Wyoming Chapter.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on community service. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.
Other awards will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football.
2019 Scholar-Athlete Finalists:
6-Man
Riggin Meyers – Little Snake River HS
Jarom Davidson – Burlington HS
1A
Back – Dax Yeradi – Wright HS
Lineman – Colton Befus – Wind River HS
2A
Back – Briggin Bluemel – Mountain View HS
Lineman - Hunter Gross - Mountain View HS
3A
Back – Chase Merrill – Star Valley HS
Lineman – Trent Clark – Star Valley HS
4A
Back – Jacob Boint – Sheridan HS
Back – Mason Hamilton – Thunder Basin HS
Lineman – Ethan Johnson – Sheridan HS
UW
Logan Wilson – Casper
Josh Harshman - Casper
Courage Award
AJ Yeaman – Douglas HS
Perseverance Award
Nick Frimml – Natrona County HS
Special Award Winners
Greatest HS Fan – Roland Simmons – Cowley
Greatest UW Fan – Ed Wilson – Gillette
Outstanding Contribution to Amateur FB – Mark Whitt – Thermopolis
Outstanding Contribution to Amateur FB – Sally Ann Shurmur – Glenrock
Coaching Award – Bill Fullmer – Cheyenne
Coaching Award – Ray Kumpula – Glenrock
Coaching Award – Joe Aimone (posthumous) Barb – Kemmerer
Ox Zellner Official Award – Pat Harris - Riverton