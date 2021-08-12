More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Cheyenne

The City of Cheyenne says another batch of mosquitos has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the city, this time in the Sun Valley area.

That follows an announcement by the city that a group of mosquitos from the North Cheyenne Community Park had tested positive earlier this summer.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department says people across the city should take precautions against the virus because infected birds can carry the virus over long distances, The agency is urging people to take the following precautions:

• Check all property for ANY items that can hold water. Anything kept outside, such as kids' toys, buckets, wading pools, canoes, and wheelbarrows, should be flipped over when not used to prevent them from collecting any water.

• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and remove any discarded tires.

• Swimming pools or spa that is not in use, drain the water off the cover or treat the standing water with Mosquito briquettes, and post accordingly. The briquettes are available from the Health Department, at 100 Central Ave, Monday - Friday while supplies last. Call 307-633-4090 or e-mail envhlth@laramiecounty.com to arrange a pickup.

• Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so that mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs. For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

• Use an outdoor flying insect spray where mosquitoes rest. Mosquitoes rest in dark, humid areas like under patio furniture or under the carport or garage. When using insecticides, always follow label instructions.

• Make sure that roof gutters drain properly, clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds, and remove leaf debris from yards and gardens.

To reduce risk of being bitten, use the 5D method by following these steps:

• DUSK & DAWN-Stay indoors when mosquitoes are more active.

• DRESS - Cover-up as completely as possible. Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are more active.

• DRAIN - reduce the amount of standing water in or near your property by draining and/or removing it. Mosquitoes may lay eggs in areas with standing water.

• DEET- Use mosquito repellent, which should always be applied according to label directions. Do not use repellent on babies younger than 2 months old. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children younger than 3 years old.

The federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] says most people infected with the virus will develop few symptoms if any at all. But about 20 percent will experience such things as nausea, fever, vomiting, and body aches. Some people may continue to experience the symptoms for weeks or even months.

A very small number of people--about one in 150 according to the CDC-- will develop ''a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).''