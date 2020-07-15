Montana Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Directive

Montana Governor Steve Bullock on Wednesday announced an order requiring face coverings to be worn in certain indoor spaces and during certain organized outdoor activities in counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases.

"Many Montanans answered the call to mask up — a call that came from our hospitals, nurses, and doctors, our vibrant small business community, our frontline workers, and our high-risk neighbors," Bullock wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "But we need even more Montanans, and the visitors who come here, to mask up."

Under Bullock's executive directive, face coverings must be worn in all businesses and government offices in spaces open to the public.

Additionally, face coverings are to be worn at outdoor activities where it is impossible for attendees to maintain social distancing or if there are more than 50 people present.