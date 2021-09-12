Medicine Lodge Ceramics Point to Early Crow Inhabitants

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Artifacts found this summer at Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site are slated for radiocarbon dating.

That could tell researchers more about when the Crow, or Apsáalooke, people came to the area.

The Sheridan Press reports that researchers working with Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton found Crow ceramics, thousands of flakes for arrowheads and other items.

Pelton says radiocarbon dating will help determine how old the ceramics are.

Sharon Peregoy, a member of the Montana House of Representatives who represents the Crow Agency, says the work can preserve or recover history that otherwise would be lost.