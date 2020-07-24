McDonalds to Require Face Masks in All US Restaurants

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it will be requiring customers to wear face coverings when entering its U.S. restaurants as the number of new virus cases continue to surge in many states.

The move, announced Friday, will go into effect on Aug. 1. McDonald’s joins a parade of companies issuing mask mandates for its customers in the last week or so. including Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s.

Starbucks also recently announced that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings. McDonald’s, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, said it will also delay the re-opening of its dining rooms for another 30 days.