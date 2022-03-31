Look: Pictures Capture The Love Between Wyoming Ranchers And Their Horses
Chris Dickinson is one of my favorite Western Photographers, and I have been waiting for months to share these pictures with you.
I had to wait until Dickinson's work was published in an article in The American Quarter Horse Journal about the 88 Ranch, and their famous horse "Patrionic Dash" (also known as "Mable").
The article talks about the horse's success in transitioning from life as a racehorse to a champion rodeo horse.
Their success is largely due to the Henry Family and their dedication to training her along with her co-owner steer wrestler Stetson Jorgenson.
What captivated me the most about Dickinson's photographs of the Henry family is how much they reminded me of my own family, and so many other Wyomingites that I have met in the last two decades of living here.
Their passion and love for the life they've created for their family under these gorgeous wide Western skies can clearly be seen in these pictures.
Dickinson and his wife are self-employed and based in Utah where a majority of his Western work has been captured at and alongside the ranches and families of the American West.
Chris Dickinson is also a photography educator and holds annual photography workshops that are not only authentic Western adventures, they’re also a time for others to come together and learn from one another as Dickinson leads them through framing the west while composing compelling stories.
Chris's work can be found on Instagram at @cdphotog and on Facebook.