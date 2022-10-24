Leslie Jordan, Versatile Emmy-Winning Actor, Dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died.

He was 67.

The Tennessee native, who won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for "Will & Grace," appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy "Call me Kat" and co-starred on the sitcom "The Cool Kids."

Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown.

He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.

