LCCC Lifts Face Mask Requirement Effective On Tuesday

Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

 

Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

Laramie County Community College [LCCC] says it will no longer require students, staff, and visitors to campus to wear face masks on Tuesday, June 1.

That's according to a news release the college put out on Thursday.

The release says

LCCC has been very successful in having a low number of active COVID-19 cases and currently has no known active cases amongst their employee and student populations.

“As we enter the summer term at LCCC, and in response to the changes in the state health orders, we feel this is an ideal opportunity for us to make this transition for our employees and students,” stated Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of LCCC. 

LCCC will continue to recommend, but not require those who have not been vaccinated to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The college will also continue to monitor active case numbers and review guidance provided by local and state officials to determine any future changes regarding face coverings on campus.

Laramie County School District#1 earlier this week announced that they are lifting a face mask requirement that had been in place in that district, effective June 1.

