KFC Suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin Good’ Slogan Amid Pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended the use of the “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years.

The company said in a statement Monday the tagline is “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.”

The company says the pause will be “for a little while" and the slogan will be back ”when the time is right."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.