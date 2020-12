K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For January 2nd, 2019 – Morning

A MILLS MAN WAS CHARGED WITH NINE COUNTS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE DURING HIS INITIAL APPEARANCE IN NATRONA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT LAST WEEK.

IF FOUND GUILTY, JONAH DECKER COULD BE IMPRISONED FOR AT LEAST 75 YEARS.

DECKER HEARD THE CHARGES ON FRIDAY FROM JUDGE STEVEN BROWN WHO DETERMINED HE WAS INDIGENT, APPOINTED THE STATE PUBLIC DEFENDER'S OFFICE TO REPRESENT HIM, AND ORDERED HIM HELD ON A $50,000 BOND.

COURT RECORDS SAY AUTHORITIES MOVED QUICKLY ON THE CASE WHEN A WOMAN REPORTED LAST WEDNESDAY TO A CASPER POLICE OFFICER ABOUT AN ALLEGED ASSAULT ON A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL ON DECEMBER 25TH.

THE CASPER POLICE OFFICER TURNED THE CASE OVER TO A MILLS POLICE DETECTIVE.

THURSDAY, THE GIRL WAS INTERVIEWED AT THE CHILDREN'S ADVOCACY PROJECT, AND SHE SAID DECKER HAD BEEN TOUCHING HER INAPPROPRIATELY FOR ABOUT THREE YEARS.

THE WOMAN WHO REPORTED THE ALLEGED ASSAULTS SHOWED THE MILLS DETECTIVE AND AN AGENT WITH THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY SERVICES TEXTS FROM DECKER, WHO APOLOGIZED, SAID HE WAS "STUPID AND DRUNK."

DECKER IS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR, WITH EACH COUNT PUNISHABLE BY 25 TO 50 YEARS OF IMPRISONMENT; THREE COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR; AND THREE COUNTS OF THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR.

GREELEY, COLO. (AP) - POLICE SAY CHRISTMAS SIGNS POSTED ON UTILITY POLES IN GREELEY BY A WHITE NATIONALIST ORGANIZATION VIOLATE CITY ORDINANCE.

THE GREELEY TRIBUNE REPORTS MOST OF THE SIGNS THAT WERE TAPED TO POLES IN DOWNTOWN AND NEAR THE WELD COUNTY COURTHOUSE AROUND CHRISTMAS DAY BY IDENTITY EVROPA HAVE BEEN TORN DOWN.

THE SIGNS DISPLAYED A WHITE FAMILY OPENING PRESENTS AROUND THE TREE AND READ "MERRY CHRISTMAS! FROM IDENTITY EVROPA."

IDENTITY EVROPA SPOKESMAN SAM HARRINGTON SAYS THE SIGNS WERE PART OF THE GROUP'S "RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY, POLITICALLY PROTEST."

HARRINGTON SAYS THE SIGNS WERE PART OF A NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN. SIGNS WERE ALSO SPOTTED IN FORT COLLINS, BRECKENRIDGE, WHEAT RIDGE, ARVADA, AND CHEYENNE, WYOMING.

GREELEY MUNICIPAL CODE DOES NOT ALLOW NOTICES OR ADVERTISEMENTS TO BE PLACED ON PROPERTY WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF THE OWNER.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYO. (AP) - A WYOMING LAWMAKER WANTS TO RAISE THE STATE'S MAXIMUM PENALTIES FOR CRUELTY TO ANIMALS...

THE WYOMING SUPREME COURT ON MONDAY REJECTED AN APPEAL BY A CASPER RESIDENT FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD AND SECOND-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD.

THE SUPREME COURT UNANIMOUSLY UPHELD THE NATRONA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT'S DECISION TO NOT ACQUIT MIGUEL ALBERTO MARTINEZ, WHO IDENTIFIES AS FEMALE AND IS ALSO KNOWN AS MICHELLE.

IN OCTOBER 2017, A SIX-WOMAN, SIX-MAN JURY FOUND MARTINEZ GUILTY OF RAPING A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL.

AFTER THE PROSECUTION RESTED AT THE END OF THE TRIAL, MARTINEZ'S DEFENSE ASKED JUDGE CATHERINE WILKING TO ACQUIT MARTINEZ ON BOTH CHARGES, SAYING THE PROSECUTION DID NOT MEET THE BURDEN OF PROOF ABOUT THE ELEMENTS OF SEXUAL INTRUSION OR CONTACT, AND THERE WAS NO DNA EVIDENCE LINKING MARTINEZ TO THE VICTIM.

WILKING DENIED THE DEFENSE'S MOTION FOR ACQUITTAL.

A YEAR AGO, WILKING SENTENCED MARTINEZ TO 30-45 YEARS FOR FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD.

WILKING ALSO ORDERED MARTINEZ TO SERVE A CONCURRENT 15- TO 20-YEAR SENTENCE ON ONE COUNT OF SECOND-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD.

A WYOMING GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT BIOLOGIST HAS NETTED A HUGE UTAH SUCKER FROM IN JACKSON LAKE THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A STATE RECORD IF HE HAD BEEN USING A HOOK AND LINE.

CLARK JOHNSON CAPTURED THE SUCKER WHILE USING A GILL NET TO CATCH AND COUNT LAKE TROUT IN OCTOBER.

IT WEIGHED 9.25 POUNDS, COMPARED WITH THE WYOMING RECORD FOR A LINE-CAUGHT SUCKER, WHICH IS 8.25 POUNDS.

JOHNSON SAYS HE RELEASED THE FISH BACK INTO THE LAKE.

UTAH SUCKERS ARE A NATIVE SPECIES, BUT WYOMING MANAGES THEM AS NONGAME FISH.

THERE ARE NO LIMITS OR SEASONS FOR NONGAME FISH, AND THEY CAN BE TAKEN BY BOW AND OTHER UNCONVENTIONAL MEANS.