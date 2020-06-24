July 30, 1989: Lane Frost Dies At Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 30, 1989, was the darkest day in Cheyenne Frontier Days history. Legendary bull rider Lane Frost died after a tragic accident in the rodeo arena.

Frost had just completed an 85-point ride on the bull Takin' Care Of Business. When he landed in the dirt, the bull's horn struck Frost in the back, breaking several ribs and severing an artery. The 1987 World Champion originally got back on his feet and motioned for help, then went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In 1990, Frost was posthumously inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. To commemorate the tenth anniversary of his death in 1999, he was inducted to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame.

Since his death, Frost has been the subject of many memorials. In 1990, Garth Brooks honored Frost in the video for the song "The Dance". The 1994 movie 8 Seconds was based on his life. Perhaps the most important tribute came from Frost's longtime friend Cody Lambert, who designed a protective vest that is now required at all PRCA events.