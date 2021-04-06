Jeffree Star Is Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine in Casper

Casper's latest celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, has been in out of the state quite often for the first quarter of 2021, but he's back and as always, making moves.

Jeffree posted to his official Twitter account earlier this morning (April 6th, 2021), that he was getting vaccinated today.

Now would be a good time, if you're not already doing it, to follow Star on his official Instagram account, because he often posts to his story, cool pictures and videos of him in and around Casper. For instance, like yesterday when he was enjoying some grub at Johnny J's Diner.

Get our free mobile app

Also for you make-up fans, if you haven't checked out his latest review YouTube review video, now would be an excellent time. Find out if the KVD Good Apple Foundation gets the Jeffree Star stamp of approval.