Jeff Linder buying tickets for 300 students Thursday night

LARAMIE -- Attention broke college kids: Jeff Linder has you covered.

Wyoming's second-year men's basketball coach is purchasing tickets for the first 300 students that show up to the west side entrance of the Arena-Auditorium Thursday night prior to the Cowgirls tilt with UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT.

"Let’s pack the AA for the (Cowgirls) game this Thursday night at 6:30 and show the UCLA Bruins the Dome of Doom!" Linder said in a tweet Tuesday evening. "I will buy tickets starting at 5:30 for the first 300 students who show their student ID at the ticket office entrance on the west side!"

What a guy.

Of course, the more fans that come through the turnstiles, the better chance UW has to host the next round of the WNIT if they can get past the Bruins, the same team that knocked the Cowgirls out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

Gerald Mattinson's squad has definitely made this postseason an interesting one. After sneaking past a feisty Idaho State team in Laramie to open the tournament, it took three extra frames to finish off Tulsa last Sunday inside the Arena-Auditorium.

“We could have given in, but we didn’t,” Mattinson said after the 97-90 victory over the Golden Hurricane. “They took care of business out there and we hit some key shots when we had to.”

Quinn Weidemann netted a game-high 23 points in the win. Allyson Fertig added 22 and McKinley Bradshaw and Alba Sanchez Ramos chipped in with 19.

This overtime business is nothing new for this program, especially in the WNIT, where UW has played free basketball six times in 27 outings.

Back in 2007, it took a trio of extra periods for the Cowgirls to knock off Kansas State in the semifinals. That tourney already included a six-point victory over Missouri and a two-point escape job versus Oregon.

Wyoming capped that run with a 72-56 blowout of Wisconsin in front of a record 15,462 fans inside the Dome on the Range.

Thursday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. MT.

Buy Linder a beer or two, would ya?

