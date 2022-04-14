Is It Illegal to Hang Objects on Your Rearview Mirror in Wyoming

Is it actually illegal to hang objects, like air fresheners and/or fuzzy dice, from your rearview mirror in the great state of Wyoming?

It's a very interesting question that has been trending recently across the entire country.

Why is that? Mainly because the laws vary drastically from state to state. It is illegal in some states, but not others. Even in the states where it's not actually against the law, it is still legal for law enforcement to pull you over if they think an object might be obstructing your view.

So what does the law actually say for the Cowboy State?

According to 2020 Wyoming Statutes, Title 31 - Motor Vehicles, Chapter 5 - Regulation of Traffic on Highways, Article 9 - Equipment, Section 31-5-954 - Mirrors:

(a) On or before January 1, 1986, every motor vehicle including motorcycles, motor-driven cycles, multipurpose vehicles and mopeds shall be equipped with a mirror mounted on the left side of the vehicle and so located as to reflect to the driver a view of the highway to the rear of the vehicle.

(b) Every motor vehicle except a motorcycle, motor-driven cycle or moped, shall be equipped with an additional mirror mounted either inside the vehicle approximately in the center or outside the vehicle on the right side and so located as to reflect to the driver a view of the highway to the rear of the vehicle

So there you have it. In layman's terms, no, it is not illegal, but for the sake of safety, "less is more". If you don't want to see those cherries and berries in your rearview mirror, the less you have hanging off it, the better.

