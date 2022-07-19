Incident at Garden Creek and Rotary Park

UPDATE at 6:24 a.m.

Multiple local agencies are on scene. The incident has been resolved and there is no threat to the public at this time. Law enforcement will remain in the area and the road closure will remain for an unknown period of time, according to Kiera Grogan, the police information officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

***

There is an incident at the intersection of Garden Creek Rotary Park Road.

Heavy police, fire and medical presence on scene.

Folks are asked to avoid the area.

This is according to the Natrona County Fire District's Facebook page.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get our free mobile app