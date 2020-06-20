`I’m Just Here to Do My Job,’ Imperiled Prosecutor Says

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, attends a press conference at the U.S. Attorneys office of Southern District of New York on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of President Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have arrested on campaign finance charges. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. attorney in Manhattan who's been overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump’s allies showed up at his office to work Saturday.

Geoffrey Berman is defying Attorney General William Barr, who abruptly acted hours earlier to oust the prosecutor. Berman tells reporters, “I’m just here to do my job."

The administration’s push to cast aside Berman has set up an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has tried major mob and terrorism cases over the years and is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

