Ike named Mountain West Player of the Week

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys picked up their first Mountain West Player of the Week award, as forward Graham Ike garnered the honor on Monday morning. It marks the first time in his career he has earned the award.

Ike averaged 23.3 points per game for the week and added 11 rebounds per game. He also shot 57 percent from the field. He has helped lead the Pokes to an 8-0 start for the best for Wyoming since the 2012-13 season.

"You know, he's a special player, which I've told you guys from day one," UW head coach Jeff Linder said after a 77-64 victory over Denver last week in Laramie.

He recorded a career-high 35 points and a career-best 14 rebounds in a win over Denver. The 35 points was the second most by a MW Player this season and the most by a Cowboy since Justin James recorded 36 points against Colorado State on Feb. 9, 2019. He was 11-of-17 from the field for 65 percent in the game against the Pioneers.

Ike added a double-double against McNeese State with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of action. At Cal State Fullerton, Ike scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. He shot 62 percent from the field.

"When you have a guy like Graham, who can draw fouls ... it just puts a lot of pressure on the other team," Linder added. "And as the game goes on, it's just like football -- if you have a really good running game and you can control the time of possession -- you can just keep running the ball. I mean, it's like having Derrick Henry. That's who he is."

The Cowboys return to action on Wednesday facing No. 11 Arizona on the road before hosting Utah Valley on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.