Home Movie Shows Jackson, Wyoming Chair Lift in the 1940’s

I grew up drinking out of water hoses and riding in the back of a station wagon with no seat belt. That's considered pretty dangerous these days. The same can be said for what it was like to ride the Jackson, Wyoming chair lift back in the 1940's as a new home video movie share shows.

Mark Elliott shared this ultimate retro Wyoming moment with this note on YouTube:

Home movies taken in the summer of 1948 prior to conversion to a two person chairlift. Snow King Mountain, is a summer and winter resort in Downtown Jackson, Wyoming. The mountain is Jackson's original 1936 ski hill, located on the southeast edge of the city and was the first ski area in Wyoming.

Back in the early days, the Snow King Mountain Resort chair lift was a single-seater. Note how many kids rode this by themselves back in the day. This probably isn't the time to mention that I'm afraid of heights.

Get our free mobile app

Compare that to modern day where there are all kinds of safety bars and restraints.

Snow King Mountain Resort now has some of the most family-friendly equipment and comforts in the world. This glimpse back over 70 years ago is a reminder that things weren't always so restrained.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.