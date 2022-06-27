Here’s How Some Wyomingites Got Their Interesting First Names

Picking baby names is one of the most important parts of becoming a parent, you're decision will affect them the rest of their life.

In Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet', Juliet says:

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”

According to thetot.com, there are many methods that parents use when choosing the name for their baby.

Family tree

Your culture

Looking up meanings

Thinking about the initials

Choosing a name that will stand the test of time

Think about possible nicknames and how they could affect your kid in the future

There are baby name generators. You fill out all of the information in and it will generate a list of names that may be exactly what you're looking for.

Many times though, the names that are chosen because there is a special story or meaning behind the name.

One of my sisters was pregnant and watching The Voice when Adley Stump was a contestant. The name struck her to be the perfect name for the baby girl she would soon have.

We put the question out to our listeners to see if they knew where their name came from and the story behind it. The answers were pretty interesting, actually. The name of actors/actresses, song titles, characters from a book, royalty, family names, the bible and some very creative names.

It's fun to read the stories and the the background to how their parents came up with the name that would describe them for the rest of their days.

