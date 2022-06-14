Here Is Why ‘Flag Day’ Is Important In The State Of Wyoming?

On June 14th, 1777 the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating

the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white

and that

the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation

In 1916, over 100 years later, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary by officially making June 14th 'Flag Day'.

Old Glory has a long, important history and Wyoming's part of that history came in 1890, but it wasn't easy for this 44th flag to fly.

44th American Flag chamberofcommerce.org loading...

According To Gettysburg Flag Works, the Wyoming territory had a couple early issues when trying to become a state...

had to prove that there were enough people in the territory to even be eligible to become a state the territory allowed women to vote and none of the other states did

Luckily the National Woman Suffrage Association passed a resolution that recognized Wyoming as

the first sovereign power on earth where no distinction is made between men and women in the enjoyment of political rights

The group also raised enough money for a new flag presentation with the star of the new state. In July of 1891, the 44th American flag was put into circulation and would stay as the American Flag until Oklahoma was added in 1908.

In total the United States has had 27 new flags since the very first official flag in 1777. You can see what they all looked like by clicking on it below.

Even though you wouldn't think it with the way some people treat the greatest flag in the world, there are pretty strict rules when it comes to our flag. USA.Gov is a great source to understand those rules and you may be a bit surprised.

One important rule is displaying the flag properly.

Display 1 USA.GOV loading...

Display 2 USA.GOV loading...

Display 3 USA.GOV loading...

Display 4 USA.GOV loading...

According to VFW.ORG

Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code, contains rules for handling and displaying the U.S. flag. While the federal code contains no penalties for misusing the flag, states have their own flag codes and may impose penalties. The language of the federal code makes clear that the flag is a living symbol.

Treat the flag with respect, it's a MAJOR part of the history of United States Of America.

"Old Glory" Flying Around Casper There's no doubt that Casper is a patriotic town and you can certainly tell that by the number of American Flags flying proudly.

A Little Bit About All 23 Wyoming Counties