Grizzly Bear Attacks, Kills Camper in Western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena.

Sheriff Gavin Roselles says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

