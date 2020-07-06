Green River Mining Company to Lay Off Workers

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — A mining company in Green River says it will lay off an unspecified number of workers in response to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday that Genesis Alkali instituted a workforce reduction at its Green River plants and mine.

The company employs about 950 people. It mines trona ore and refines it into soda ash and other products.

Company officials say in a public filing that a drop in demand has posed a significant challenge to the company.