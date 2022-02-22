Gordon Orders Flag Flown at Half Staff Over Passing of Leland Christensen

Gordon Orders Flag Flown at Half Staff Over Passing of Leland Christensen

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Feb. 25, 2022, in honor and memory of Leland Christensen.

Get our free mobile app

Christensen represented District 17 in the Wyoming Senate from 2011-2018 and served as Gordon's Deputy Director of Homeland Security and as State Director for Senator Cynthia Lummis.

He passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.

According to a GoFundMe set up by his son Hunter Christensen and a friend of the family Dana Mackenzie, Christensen was being treated for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when he contracted COVID-19.

The GoFundMe raised $81,130 from 366 donations, out of a $750,000 goal, since the campaign was launched to help pay for Christensen's medical bills on Jan. 22.

A funeral is planned to be held for Christensen on Feb. 26.

On Feb. 15, Lummis posted to her Facebook page about the passing of Christensen.

Lummis said, in a speech in the U.S. Senate:

"I am just profoundly sad and also humbled and proud to honor the memory of a cherished son of Wyoming," Lummis said. "More than anything I rise to honor my longtime friend Leland Christenson...His death cuts me to the depth of my heart. I have known Leland for decades, and there are few losses in my life that I have ever felt as deeply as this one."

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Filed Under: half-staff flags, Leland Chrsitensen, Sen. Leland Christensen
Categories: News, Wyoming News
Back To Top