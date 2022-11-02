GOP’s Cheney Visits Michigan to Support Democrat Slotkin Bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett.
The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024.
Cheney said during Tuesday's event that for "the survival of our republic" people must "look beyond partisan politics."
The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.
