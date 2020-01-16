Good Samaritans Pay Off $1300 in Cody School Lunch Debt

Two random strangers with equally random acts of kindness helped wipe clean student lunch debt in Cody last month.

Park County School District 6 Nutrition Director Gen Sheets said two strangers came forward and donated about $1,350 total to the school district to pay students' outstanding lunch debt.

Just before Christmas, Sheets received a cold call from a woman looking for someone to talk to about school lunch balances. The woman told Sheets she would drop by the school district office in Cody. The random stranger paid off about half of that debt.

Days later, another good Samaritan reached out to the school district and helped pay off the remaining balance.

Sheets said neither donor had connections to the school district like children or grandchildren. For them, it was just the right thing to do.

At around the same time, another anonymous donor paid off students' lunches for a day in December.