According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the county coroner Larry Degraw died on Monday after the sheriff's office responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Degraw's residence.

Get our free mobile app

The release states that Degraw was found unconscious and not breathing at his home on Pilot Butte Road and an effort to resuscitate him failed.

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee is overseeing the investigation of Degraw's death and said in the release that no foul play is suspected and Degraw died of natural causes.

Lee said that this is a sad day for Fremont County and asked people to give their thoughts and prayers to Degraw's wife Gloria and their family.

It is unclear when exactly Degraw died, what the cause of death was, or how many officers responded to the scene.

Tony Simmers, Operations Deputy with the Fremont County coroner's office said they are not able to share any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Degraw had served as coroner since Aug. 16, 2021, and previously worked for the Natrona County Coroners office until 2003, after replacing the previous coroner Mark Stratmoen, who had retired in June 2021.

The position of coroner is elected and Degraw was not running in the upcoming November election but in the meantime, Lee will help the coroner's office while it looks to appoint a new coroner.

Must Read Books From Wyoming Authors