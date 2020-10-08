Four Cases of COVID-19 Detected in UW Residence Hall

Four cases of COVID-19 have been detected on a floor of a residence hall on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. The university said in a statement Thursday that it has taken action to limit the spread of the virus.

The cases are on the third floor of McIntyre Hall. All of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. Students on floors 10 and 11 of White Hall were also told to shelter in place last week.

The Univerisity says that students on those floors who have not been in close contact with infected individuals will be allowed to go to in-person class and leave for work or religious activities.

The actions were taken in accordance with UW’s updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan.

As of noon Thursday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees was 139, 50 of those are students living on campus.

