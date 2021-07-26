According to a press release by former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi's press secretary Max D'Onofrio, Enzi has been admitted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

D'Onofrio said he didn't have any additional information to share about Enzi's condition, but will release updates when there is more information to share.

According to a statement from his family, Enzi sustained serious injuries while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette and was life-flighted Friday evening to UCHealth from Gillette.

Enzi's son, Brad Enzi, said in a tweet on Saturday that his father had been injured while biking and received replies of support from many people, including Wyoming governor Mark Gordon, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

The extent of Enzi's injuries and the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time.

Medical staff continues to evaluate his condition, and the family asks for prayers from the public.