Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all.

The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.

Get our free mobile app

Purcell and Hall are currently in the NFL. In 2021, four Cowboys were named to this bowl game's watch list: Garrett Crall, Chad Muma, Xazavian Valladay and Alonzo Velazquez. Muma ended up playing in the annual Senior Bowl and Valladay became a graduate transfer and played his final collegiate season at Arizona State.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS VIA 7220SPORTS:

* Explosive, physical edge rusher heading to Laramie

* Cowboys in the NFL: Week 18

* Tyrecus Davis picks Wyoming over conference foes CSU, SJSU

* Former Vanderbilt wide out commits to Wyoming

* Power-5 guys with Wyoming football ties

Swen, a 5-foot-11, 206-pound junior, rushed for 1,039 yards during his first season as a full-time starter in Laramie. He averaged five yards per carry and found the end zone eight times.

His breakout performance came in late November when he rolled up a career-high 212 yards against Boise State. He did all that damage on just 19 attempts and scored a touchdown in the 20-17 loss. Swen also rushed for 160 yards and scored three times in a 28-14 victory over Utah State. He eclipsed the century mark one other time, finishing with 102 yards in an upset win over Air Force.

Swen capped his three-year career at UW with 2,161 yards on the ground. He scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Swen's college career ended on a sour note when he was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules after the regular-season finale. He briefly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before eventually entering his name in the upcoming NFL Draft.