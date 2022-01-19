Former Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell chooses Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Former Wisconsin defensive back Deron Harrell has committed to Wyoming, becoming the second corner from the NCAA Transfer Portal to ink with the Cowboys this week.

The Denver product has one season of eligibility remaining.

Craig Bohl has now snagged six players from the portal, including quarterbacks Evan Svoboda (Snow College), Andrew Peasley (Utah State), along with linebacker Cole DeMarzo (Michigan State), safety TJ Urban (Air Force) and aforementioned cornerback, Jakorey Hawkins (Ole Miss).

"Deron had some meaningful game reps in the Big Ten," Bohl said in a press release. "We know his defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, and Deron played on a great defense at the University of Wisconsin. It is unique that Deron played his high school football in Denver at Denver East, and we're excited to have him join our program."

Get our free mobile app

Harrell didn't play in 2021 after sustaining a season-ending left leg injury. During his career in Madison, the former Denver East High standout played in 22 games, including nine starts for the Badgers. He registered 26 total tackles and eight pass breakups.

Harrell was lightly recruited out of high school, receiving interest from in-state programs Colorado and Colorado State, along with Mountain West foes Hawaii, Utah State and San Diego State. Wisconsin made Harrell a part of its 2017 class.

After redshirting his first season, Harrell appeared in 10 games and started five in 2018. He finished with 10 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. As a sophomore, Harrell started four games. His best statistical outing came in a 24-15 victory over Northwestern inside Camp Randall. That day he batted down a pass and finished with four solo stops in the win over the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound corner appeared in just three games in 2020. He finished with five tackles.

"There's a lot of things to like about Deron," Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Harrell back in 2018. "Very smooth athlete, Obviously has great height, great length for the position, but he's very smooth. You see the receiver in him, how he's able to get in and out of breaks and how he can transition. He does some things extremely well. I'm excited for his future.

"I know he's going to continue to grow throughout the season just because his lack of experience, but he does some things that are very hard to coach. Pretty natural feel for the game. Excited about where he's at."

Harrell, who played quarterback in high school, was named the Denver Prep League Offensive MVP after throwing for 1,347 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season. He also added 330 yards on the ground to go along with three scores.

That's not all.

The former three-star recruit also garnered a first-team All-Conference selection out of the Angels' secondary after picking off four passes.

MORE UW TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS:

* Former Ole Miss cornerback Jakorey Hawkins commits to Cowboys

* Pokes add safety transfer from Air Force

* Former Utah State QB Andrew Peasley inks with Pokes

* UW signs former Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo

Harrell's father, Damian, is a member of the Arena Football League Hall of Fame after hauling in a record 1,164 passes for 15,134 yards and 357 touchdowns. The former Florida State wide receiver was a two-time Arena League Offensive MVP in 2005 and '06. Those record-breaking seasons came as a member of the now-defunct Colorado Crush.

Wyoming lost both of its starting cornerbacks -- Azizi Hearn and CJ Coldon -- to the portal after the team's 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Sunday, Hearn announced he will play his final season at UCLA. Coldon made his decision on the same day, choosing to continue his playing career at the University of Oklahoma. Coldon has two years of eligibility remaining.