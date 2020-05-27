For First Time in 124 Years, Cheyenne Frontier Days Canceled

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days in late July.

Frontier Days, billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo, carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.