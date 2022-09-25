Florida Emergency Declared as Tropical Storm Ian Strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency across his entire state as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane in the coming days.

An emergency order DeSantis initially issued for two dozen counties was expanded to a statewide warning on Saturday.

The governor is encouraging residents and localities to prepare for the storm, which could lash large swaths of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to rapidly power up to a hurricane by Sunday and a major hurricane as soon as late Monday.

It's expected to move over western Cuba before approaching Florida in the middle of next week.

