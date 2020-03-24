First COVID-19 Case Identified In Sweetwater County

A Green River in his 40s represents the first reported case of coronavirus in Sweetwater County.

According to a news release Tuesday, healthcare agencies in Sweetwater County were notified of the positive case by a private medical lab. The man is currently self-isolating at home.

The case in Sweetwater County brings Wyoming's total cases up to 32.

Coronavirus has been found in Park (1), Fremont (11), Laramie (8), Natrona (2), Carbon (2), Sheridan (4), Teton (2), Campbell (1) and Sweetwater (1) counties.