First Case Of COVID-19 Reported In Hot Springs County

Hot Springs County officials have identified the first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, there.

Hot Springs County Public Health made the announcement Thursday evening.

Details in the news release were scant. Red Rock Family Practice and Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital are conducting tests. Officials expect there to be more positive cases in the area.

"The first confirmed positive case does not change our everyday approach to slow the spread of COVID-19," the release says.

