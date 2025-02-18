FEMA grant to bolster Casper Fire-EMS Department

Casper firefighters fight a blaze on Derington Avenue Saturday. (via Facebook)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department recently received a nearly $1.8 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will help fund multiple new hires.

The grant provides $1,766,610, which will be used to cover the wages and benefits of six additional firefighters over three years. The increase will bolster each platoon by two, allowing for full staffing of the truck and rescue apparatuses. This will lower risks and improve emergency response capabilities, Fire Chief Jacob Black said.

According to the terms of the grant, the to-be-hired firefighters will be able to join the department after completing their initial training or on Aug. 2, whichever comes first.

After the three-year term of the grant, the city will assume the cost of the six employees.

Categories: Casper News

