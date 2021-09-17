FDA Panel is First Key Test for Biden COVID-19 Booster Plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers are debating whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a key step toward the Biden administration's plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans.
Scientists inside and outside the U.S. government have been divided in recent days over the need for boosters and who should get them.
A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers will vote Friday on the safety and effectiveness of boosters.
If the FDA approves the extra doses a separate committee convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate who should get boosters and when.
