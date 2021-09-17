FDA Panel is First Key Test for Biden COVID-19 Booster Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers are debating whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a key step toward the Biden administration's plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans.

Get our free mobile app

Scientists inside and outside the U.S. government have been divided in recent days over the need for boosters and who should get them.

A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers will vote Friday on the safety and effectiveness of boosters.

If the FDA approves the extra doses a separate committee convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate who should get boosters and when.