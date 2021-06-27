Families Cling to Hope as Condo Collapse Toll Rises to 9
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a Florida beachfront condo building has risen to nine.
That's the word from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as search-and-rescue efforts continue.
The mayor says one person died in the hospital, and workers pulled four more bodies from the wreckage.
Scores of rescue workers remain on the massive pile of rubble, working to find survivors among the more than 150 people who remain unaccounted for.
Four days after Thursday’s collapse, more than 150 people remain unaccounted for in the community of Surfside outside Miami.
Authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.
