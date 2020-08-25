Falwell Says He’s Resigned From Liberty University

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. says he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship his wife had with a younger business partner.

He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar.

Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

John Dutton's "Yellowstone" Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics