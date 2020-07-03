F.E. Warren Reinstates Health Measures As Virus Cases Rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level. F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings.
Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.
