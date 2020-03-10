F.E. Warren Air Force Base to Conduct 3-Day Exercise

Cheyenne residents may notice increased activity at F.E. Warren Air Force Base through the remainder of the workweek.

Base spokesman 2nd Lt. Jon Carkhuff says there will be a base-wide exercise beginning Wednesday, March 11, and continuing through Friday, March 13.

"Please expect additional wait times getting on base, increased traffic and helicopter operations and additional noises to include sirens, alarms and emergency response vehicles," Carkhuff said in a press release.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at (307) 773-3381.