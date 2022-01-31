EXPLAINER: What Will Neil Young’s Protest Mean for Spotify?
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young's protest against Spotify over podcaster Joe Rogan is rocking the world's most popular streaming service, and it's putting a spotlight on its business priorities.
Get our free mobile app
Young asked Spotify to remove his music from its platform after Rogan, the popular podcaster, hosted a conversation with a doctor banned from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
Music streaming is the biggest part of Spotify's business, but it is placing great emphasis on becoming a big podcast platform, too.
Rogan is a central part of that strategy.
Spotify has said it will put a new policy in place to direct listeners to accurate medical information when the coronavirus is discussed on one of its podcasts.
30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years
It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.