Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances.

Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention.

The possible punishment for the crime is imprisonment up to 10 years.

Per a previous release from the NCSO, Campbell was participating in the Casper Re-Entry Center work-release program. The 43-year-old man failed to return to the Re-Entry Center on September 20 after his scheduled work shift, which ended at 10:00 p.m. that evening.

This was reported as an escape by CRC Staff when they notified the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Campbell was originally convicted of felony Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police.