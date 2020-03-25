Enzi Calls On House To OK Third Coronavirus Relief Package

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi called on the House to endorse legislation designed to help workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators passed the $2.2 trillion measure late Wednesday night. It's the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

"It helps to fill in the gaps of the previous packages and provide the financial assistance needed for small businesses and employees in order to avoid massive unemployment lines and a complete economic collapse of our country," Enzi said in a written statement. "Employees are losing their jobs and businesses are having to shut down, through no fault of their own.

"They need our help."

Under the package, every American whose income is at or below $75,000 will receive a one-time payment of $1,200 with an additional $500 per child. The payment reduces between $75,000 and $99,000. Americans earning more than $99,000 would not receive checks.

The legislation also expands unemployment insurance to self-employed workers and provides small businesses with federally guaranteed loans to maintain their payrolls.

The bill also:

Allows health savings accounts to cover telehealth and over-the-counter drugs

Authorizes the Federal Reserve to provide liquidity to markets

Gives loans to support airlines and businesses important to maintaining national security

Implements a foreclosure moratorium

The legislation will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives.