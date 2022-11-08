Election 2022: Turbulent Campaign Season Comes to a Close

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of campaigning have come to a close as Americans are casting their votes in the midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships.

Tuesday's vote could also help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held.

They are certain to test the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

No major early voting problems have been reported, though there are some hiccups typical of most Election Days.

In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on strong turnout, people complained about being turned away as they showed up in person to try and fix problems with their previously cast mail-in ballots.

