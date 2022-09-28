Easy Steps To Take Your Gun On A Plane Leaving Wyoming

Here in Wyoming, we love our guns. A CBS report released in 2021 stated that 66.2% of adults in Wyoming live in homes with at least one gun.

I know lots of Wyomingites that carry a gun with them at all times and feel like they've forgotten an important clothing item if they don't have it with them. Safety and comfort are two things on the mind of people when they carry a gun.

What happens when you go on vacation, business trip or hunting trip and you want to have you gun with you?

There are steps you can take to ensure you can take your firearm with you. The Travel Security Administration was put in place after the September 11th, 2001 attacks, to improve airport security procedures and help secure the skies. Just because travel security is quite a bit tighter, it doesn't mean you can't have your firearm with you.

Since TSA has been in place, there have been many complaints, but all in all most people feel more secure when flying. Carrying a gun onto the plane yourself is prohibited but TSA has stopped thousands of firearms from being carried on a plane.

It doesn't matter if you have a concealed gun carry permit or not, bringing a gun to a security checkpoint will ruin your day. The same goes with having any firearm parts, magazines, bb guns, air soft guns or even starter pistols in you carry-on luggage. All things firearms needs to be in your checked baggage.

If you do it properly though, you are allowed to bring your trusty firearm with very few problems.

Here are the steps to take to have your gun with you on your trip.

Make sure you're allowed to carry your gun in the location you're traveling to.

Unload your firearm

Pack firearm in a hard-sided, locked case. Us all lock tabs provided on your case

Pack your firearm separately from ammunition

Take the locked case to airline check-in counter to be declared

IF you were to take your firearm into the airport any other way than following the above steps, TSA will jump into action and it could cost you thousands of dollars in fines and possible criminal enforcement action.

This TSA video shows the proper steps to take for you to have your firearm with you.

