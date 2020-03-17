Campbell County COVID-19 Screening Includes Drive-Through

Campbell County Health has established a respiratory screening process that includes a drive-thru if patients meet certain criteria.

To start, those with respiratory symptoms are asked to call their healthcare provider or 307-688-1000. The phone screening will evaluate certain symptoms such as chest congestion, cough and fever.

The phone screening is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

After the phone screening, if patients meet certain criteria, they will be directed to a drive-through screening area near Home Medical Resources at 901 W. Second Street in Gillette.

The drive-through screening is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.

If a patient shows emergency symptoms such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest among others, they will be taken by ambulance to the emergency room.

The purpose of the whole screening process is to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Campbel County Health says the screening process does not mean an automatic COVID-19 test.

"In Wyoming, we have limited test kits available and you may not meet the criteria to be tested," Campbell County Health said in a news release. "We want to ensure that our most vulnerable people — especially older adults who are at greatest risk for serious complications and death — are tested first.

"Testing for COVID-19 is not a medical emergency. The majority of coronavirus cases will be mild and will not require hospital care."