Drilling Plans Near Cheyenne Raise Concern Among Landowners

Wyoming landowners have raised concerns about health risks after a potential drilling project was announced near city limits.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Samson Energy Company has announced plans to drill 10 to 15 oil wells east of Cheyenne. Company officials say the drilling spacing units were approved by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Landowners and residents say part of the proposed 12-square-mile zone falls within city limits. Company officials say the project would remain 1,000 feet from any occupied structure and may not even cover the entire area.

Officials say drilling could begin next summer if permits are approved.