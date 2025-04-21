Douglas Drug Dealer Sentenced to 20 Years after Wyoming Resident’s Fatal Overdose

According to the Wyoming Department of Justice, a 48-year-old Douglas man was sentenced in two separate criminal cases to 240 months' imprisonment with five years of supervised release.

In one criminal case, Curtis Wesley Rogers was charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Wyoming resident.

In the second criminal case, the defendant was charged in the Eastern District of Texas with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

The court ordered the defendant to pay $9,219.78 to the Wyoming victim’s family.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Douglas Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence in Casper on April 15, 2025.

WDH data show annual deaths attributed to overdoses among Wyoming residents have increased between some years and decreased at other times.

In 2021, 106 overdose deaths were recorded among Wyoming residents compared to 99 in 2020, 78 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 62 in 2017, 94 in 2016, 96 in 2015, 106 in 2014, 96 in 2013 and 99 in 2012.

Stefan Johansson, WDH director, said, “This drug is nothing short of frightening when used illegally. What increases the level of danger is that people using drugs can be unaware that a synthetic opioid has been added to a drug they have bought or been given to use. They don’t know the fentanyl is there and the results are sometimes tragic.”

“Because fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, it can also be more addictive and clearly more dangerous,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

